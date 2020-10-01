SNP announce candidate for Aberdeen by-election

The SNP has announced its candidate for a by-election to be held in Aberdeen in November.

Miranda Radley will stand for the nationalists in the vote to elect a new member for the Kincorth/Nigg/Cove ward.

The seat has been vacant since March when Stephen Flynn resigned after being elected MP for Aberdeen South.

Ms Radley, who holds a degree in politics and international relations, currently works for Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman.

She said: “I am delighted to be standing as the SNP candidate in this byelection. If elected I pledge to put what matters most to residents at the heart of the council and be the hard-working and committed local representative the ward deserves.

“My work has given me experience of helping people access the support and assistance they require, and advocating on their behalf in often difficult and complicated circumstances. I would cherish the opportunity to be able to continue that work on behalf of the people of Kincorth/Nigg/Cove.

“I’ve already heard from people about what they would like to see in this area. That’s why I’ll be campaigning on issues that matter to residents including protecting greenspace, improving transport links and ensuring children have safe routes to schools.”

SNP group leader on Aberdeen City Council Alex Nicoll said: “I’ve known Miranda for a number of years. She has the talent, experience and work ethic to get things done for the people in this council ward. I have no doubt that she’ll be a great asset in both the local community and in the council chambers if she’s elected.”