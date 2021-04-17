SNP accused of short-changing north-east councils by £140 million

The SNP have been accused of short-changing councils in the north-east by more than £140 million this year alone.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives suggest local authorities in the region are millions of pounds worse-off per head of population than they were last year.

In real terms, the amount each council gets from the Scottish Government has fallen since last year.

Aberdeen is £356 worse off per person, meaning it is by far the worst-affected council in the north-east.

The shortfall in Aberdeenshire is £165, while Moray and Angus residents are £120 and £47 worse off respectively.

In total, residents across the north-east are to receive more than £141 million less in the current financial year.

Councils in Scotland receive around 85% of their funding from the Scottish Government in the form of a block grant, with the remainder coming from streams such as council tax.

Each authority’s grant is calculated using indicators such as population, school pupil numbers and deprivation.

However, in recent years there have been calls in the north-east for the funding to be based entirely on how many people live in the council area.

The figures are drawn from the Scottish Government’s own finance circular and the Scottish Parliament’s analysis of each local authority’s budget settlement.

The figures sparked calls for ministers to give councils in the region a “fair share”.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “For years, the north-east has paid out far more than what it gets back from the Scottish Government.

© Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It has been the engine room of Scotland’s economy but people who live and work here don’t see the benefit. They pay much more into the pot than they get back and these figures underline that.

“This has resulted in our councils having to scramble to make millions of pounds worth of savings, and public services have undoubtedly suffered as a result.

“This part of Scotland will continue to be at the forefront of new energy technology and that will be hugely beneficial for the national economy as we rebuild after the pandemic.”

However, the SNP insisted the figures were a result of increased spending on health over the course of the pandemic.

Kevin Stewart, the party’s Aberdeen Central candidate who served as local government minister since 2016, accused the Conservatives of “furiously spinning”.

He added: “The only way they could meet their funding pledge is by slashing money from the health budget in the middle of a pandemic, proving once again that the Tories can’t be trusted with Scotland’s NHS.

© Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

“Despite the uncertainty caused by Westminster cuts and late budgets, as well as the Covid-19 crisis, the SNP Scottish Government announced a £33 billion package of support for projects in education, healthcare and transport over the next five years and increased funding for projects by £2 billion.

“This includes support for the Aberdeen City Region Deal, over £200 million for the Baird Hospital, Anchor Centre project and Grampian elective care facilities, and funding for the energy sector and rail improvements between the Granite City and the central belt.

“Not only will this investment support vital projects in the north-east, but it will also secure thousands of jobs in the area which will be crucial in our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”