Snowflake’s five-year stay with Scottish SCPA sets new record for rehoming centre

A snake has made hiss-tory after living in a north-east rehoming centre for more than five years.

Snowflake, a corn snake, was brought into the Scottish SPCA centre at Drumoak way back in December 2013, breaking the record for the longest resident.

There are a number of exotic pets living at the Aberdeenshire sanctuary, ranging from long-term residents such as Snowflake, to newer recruits like Burmese python Porridge.

Most of the snakes are corn snakes, but there is also a carpet python and a rat snake.

Snowflake was brought in as a stray, and was a tiny, nervous snake.

Now, five years later, she’s fully grown and comfortable.

Lisa Mackie, animal care assistant, said: “She’s lovely when she’s out, but she’s quite viv (vivarium) defensive. She needs someone who’s had snakes before.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The next longest resident is Medusa, who has been in the centre’s care since June 11 2015.

Also a corn snake, the orange, yellow and white reptile is still young, and has a lot of growing still to do.

Lisa said: “Both Medusa and Snowflake came in to us as strays.

“They’re both good eaters. I don’t know why no one has rehomed Medusa yet, she’s so friendly”.

Betelgeuse, named after the popular film character, lives up to his name, as the stray corn snake is quite feisty.

He’s been living at the Drumoak centre since September 25 2015.

Lisa said: “He’s a dwarf corn snake, so he’s really little. He was really angry when he arrived, but he’s lovely to handle now. He’s also a little bit of a fussy eater.”

The Scottish SPCA suggests that those looking to rehome Betelgeuse should have previous experience with snakes, as he might be a bit too much for someone who is unaccustomed to handling the reptiles.

This year, there have been 13 snakes given new places to live.

Some of the most recent intakes include Rose and Porridge.

Other snakes up for adoption include corn snakes William Wallace, named as he was found next to the Wallace Monument, and Massapequa, as well as carpet python Callahan and rat snake Sharla.

To rehome one of the snakes, contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.

You can view all of the animals that the centre currently has at scottishspca.org/rehome