SnowCar: Vehicle seized by Aberdeen cops after driver found with provisional license

A car has been seized by police after the driver was found to only have a provisional license.
Police Scotland has confirmed that the driver of the blue Seat, which was stopped in Northfield, also had no insurance and no MOT.
The car was stopped during a routine patrol.
Whilst patrolling Northfield we found this guy who thought it was okay to drive with a provisional licence, no MOT and no insurance. #SnowLicence #SnowMOT and #SnowInsurance means #Snowcar 🌨️🚗🚔
Yet another vehicle off the road #seized pic.twitter.com/wugbGLOe5f
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) January 17, 2019