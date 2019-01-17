Thursday, January 17th 2019 Show Links
#SnowCar: Vehicle seized by Aberdeen cops after driver found with provisional license

by Craig Paton
17/01/2019, 3:19 pm
A car has been seized by police after the driver was found to only have a provisional license.

Police Scotland has confirmed that the driver of the blue Seat, which was stopped in Northfield, also had no insurance and no MOT.

The car was stopped during a routine patrol.

