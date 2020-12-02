Snow warning issued for parts of Aberdeenshire

The Met Office has issued a snow warning for parts of Aberdeenshire.

The yellow alert warns of possible travel disruption and is in force between 3am and noon on Friday.

The area covered by the warning includes much of the inland areas of central and southern Aberdeenshire.

The warning descends into Angus, Tayside and Perthshire as well as eastern edges of the Highlands.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Snow is expected to arrive from the east overnight Thursday into Friday.

“Early on Friday morning, this may briefly settle across areas as low as 100m (328 feet) above sea level, although through the morning the accumulating snow level is likely to rise to 500m (1,640 feet) and above as milder air arrives from the east.

“Snow will then turn to persistent and at times heavy rain at lower levels. 2-5cm (1-2 inches) of snow is possible above 150m (492 feet), with transient sleet/snow at lower elevations.

“Steadily increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 15-20cm (6-8 inches) above 400m (1,312 feet), significantly affecting higher transport routes for a time before it turns to rain.