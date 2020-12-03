Snow warning for tonight in Aberdeen and the north-east

Residents across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been warned to expect snow tonight.

The Met Office has updated its weather warning to come into effect from 10pm.

Snow is now expected to fall across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands overnight, with travel disruption a possibility tomorrow morning.

The yellow weather warning highlights the possibility of vehicles and passengers becoming stranded in the snow and difficult driving condition.

A statement from the Met Office added: “Areas of snow are expected to develop during Thursday evening and the early hours of Friday.

“Snow may briefly settle across areas as low as 150m above sea level, although later in the night and on Friday morning the snow level will likely rise to 500m and above from the east as milder air arrives from the east.

“Snow will then turn to persistent, and at times heavy, rain at lower levels.

“The bulk of snow accumulations will be over hills and mountains. 2-5 cm of snow is possible above 150m, with transient sleet/snow at lower elevations.

“Steadily Increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m, significantly affecting higher transport routes for a time before it turns to rain.”

⚠️ Yellow Warning issued ⚠️ Rain across eastern parts of Scotland

Friday 0600 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/kiEUVNCjlh — Met Office (@metoffice) December 3, 2020

Residents in the north-east have also been warned to expect heavy rainfall throughout most of tomorrow.

The yellow warning for rain has been put in place between 6am and 11.59pm in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands.

A Met Office statement added: “Persistent rain, heavy at times, developing Thursday night persists well into Friday before easing during Friday night.

“Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50 mm are expected quite widely and over some hills and mountains 50 to 75 mm may fall.”