Snow machine plan for north-east ski centre

Plans have been lodged to build a snow machine at a north-east ski centre.

Bosses at the Glenshee ski centre hope to use the device during the season when there is a lack of snow on the slopes.

A TechnoAlpin factory would be based at the bottom of the one of the slopes at the winter sports complex.

Documents submitted with the plans said: “It would be used to mitigate against uncertain weather conditions including lack of snow.

“The proposed site for the Snowfactory is adjacent to the drive station of the Cairnwell T-bar.”

The snow-making machine is worth £1 million.

