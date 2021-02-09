Snow kidding! Snowmen and snow women take over Aberdeen park

Dozens of snowmen and snow women have taken up residency in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park.

The carefully constructed structures began to appear late on Monday afternoon as families across the city suited up in their warmest clothing before departing to play in the snow.

Snow families have even been formed with some finding it all a bit too much and requiring rest on one of the park’s public benches.

The flurry of snow in the north-east comes as temperatures as low as -15c are expected in some parts.

A yellow weather warning for snow right up the east coast extends as far north as the Orkney and Shetland islands, and is expected to last until late on Wednesday.

Bands of #snow showers are affecting some areas this morning These are heaviest in the east, but some flurries are filtering across to western areas giving a covering of #uksnow in places ❄️ An Amber snow warning remains in place for central Scotland

Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0lyc37zDbt — Met Office (@metoffice) February 9, 2021

Snow showers overnight have brought more of the white stuff to parts of the north-east, with approximately 26cm of snow reported in Aboyne.

Police have described some roads in the area as ‘skitey’ urging motorists to take caution if undertaking essential journeys.