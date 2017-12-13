Snow and ice Aberdeenshire force schools to change or cancel transport

As ice and snow continues to effect roads across the region a number of schools have been forced to cancel or change some of their normal transport arrangements.

Aberdeenshire

Auchnagatt School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Ian Bruce’s bus will run today but will not do the Drumwhindle part of the route. Sylvia’s bus will run today but will not do the Gibseat part of the route. Please only transport you children to school if it is safe to do so and be aware that you will also have to collect them at the end of the day. )

Balmedie School – School Transport Not Operating ( Central Coaches are not running their small bus today (NP612B). Their two big buses (Potterton and Belhelvie routes) will run as normal. School will open and close at the usual times, Breakfast club and After School club will operate as normal. )

Bracoden School – School Transport Not Operating ( Milnes country bus WILL NOT be operating this morning due to maintenance issues. )

Ellon Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( New Up-date at 7.59am The Victoria Coaches Feeder Bus running from Hatton to Ellon Academy has got stuck on route to Hatten and therefore will not be running today. 7.40am Wednesday 13th December Watermill Buses from Foveran, Slains and Drumwhindle are not running today due to sheet ice. The Watermill bus from Collieston will not be picking up pupils from the village. The bus will pick up pupils from the main road, again due to sheet ice. School will begin as normal at 8.25am. )

Fraserburgh Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Classy Taxi route NS441Y which is the feeder service from Pennan to New Aberdour will not run today due to ongoing road conditions. Where school transport is not running, please do not take your child to school yourself, unless it is safe to do so. If you do take your child to school, you must be able to collect them at the end of the day or in the event of an early closure. )

Gordon Schools (The) – Changes to School Transport Routes ( NS644L Premier Bus not running today due to poor road conditions (Corse/Drumblade/Marncoh) )

Hatton School, Cruden – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Good Morning, Unfortunately the bus has got stuck so there will be no school transport today. If you decide to take your children to school by car then please ensure that you can pick them up again at the end of the day. )

Kininmonth School – School Transport Not Operating ( Kineil Coaches not running on Wednesday 13th December. School is open for those pupils who can get to and from school safely. Thank you to parents able to transport their children to school in these difficult conditions. It is much appreciated. )

Maud School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Dial a Bus will not be going up the Bulwark Road via Annieswell today due to the road conditions. )

Meldrum Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Kineil 705H – Methlick will run its winter route today and will not run on the Burnend of Gight road.pickup will be at Cairnorrie and Methlick. Kineil 705J – Old Rayne / Meikle Wartle will opperate as normal but will not run the Kirkton of Rayne part of the route. Kineil 705L – Udny will run as normal but will not be running the Greystone/Blair road. 7.05am update – Burns feeders 705U and 705V not running. 705W is running but not to Ythsie. )

Methlick School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Fiona's bus will pick up at Monteach Road at 8.20 and Ythan Joinery at 8.30am this morning. )

Mintlaw Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Watermill Coaches NS467A will run as yesterday from Kinmundy Road following the main road then to Mintlaw. Their coach NS467M will operate again from Brucklay Garage then the main road to Mintlaw. Kineil Coach NS467K will not operate at all today and their coach NS467J will run from New Leeds and coach NS467E will start its run from New Deer, it will not pick up from Knaven. )

New Deer School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Dial a bus are not doing the Knaven part of their route today. Milne's buses are not doing the Oldwhat part of their route. )

Peterhead Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( The Watermill Coaches St Fergus bus (477B) will not be able to follow the usual route this morning and will pick pupils up from outside the Haven pub. )

Peterhead Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( The Victoria Coaches St Fergus bus (477A) will not be operating today due to the road conditions. )

Pitmedden School – School Transport Not Operating ( Due to the treacherous road condition the bus is not running today. )

Stuartfield School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Dialabus have informed us that it will not be travelling the Skelmuir route due to the road conditions. It will pick up Old Deer pupils as normal. )

Turriff Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( All transport will be running as normal, with the exceptions below. Given some of the road conditions, the transport may be a little later than on a normal day. Pupils should wiat 15 minutes after normal uplift times to allow for slower running. Milnes , Bus G, willl not run to Burnend Farm. Lesley MacIntosh, connecting transport to Bus E, will attempt the run but these roads may be very slippy. Lesley will not attempt uplift at Cowhill or Burrerdale Farm. Any pupils not able to make it to school should study using online resources, such as Scholar, MyMaths, Glow etc. Any parents taking their own children to school should ensure they can get them home again as any transport not able to do a run in the morning will not do it in the afternoon. )

