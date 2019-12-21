Snow hopes dashed – festive white stuff unlikely for north-east

Anyone dreaming of a White Christmas will be left disappointed as it was revealed that the chances of snow falling in the north-east on the big day are slim.

Meteorologists at the Met Office said there is likely to be a chilly and frosty start to December 25, with sunshine and clouds in the afternoon, but there is also the chance of showers.

Some parts of Scotland are expected to experience sleet and snow but there is unlikely to be any falls in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile tomorrow it will be dry and bright with cloudy spells in Aberdeenshire later in the day.

Monday will also be fine and bright but turning blustery in the afternoon.

Temperatures are likely to drop to -4C from Monday night into Christmas Eve, which will bring outbreaks of showery rain.

Christmas Day itself will get off to a chilly and frosty start, with sunshine in the morning and cloudy weather in the afternoon, while Aboyne on Deeside is expected to be the coldest part in the region.

Anyone venturing outdoors is advised to wrap up warmly as temperatures are expected to plummet to -5C.

The Met Office spokesman said: “The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010. It was extremely unusual, as not only was there snow on the ground at 83% of stations (the highest amount ever recorded), but snow or sleet also fell at 19% of stations.

“We also had a white Christmas in 2009, when 13% of stations recorded snow or sleet falling and 57% reported snow lying on the ground.”