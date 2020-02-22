Snow hits Aberdeen as changeable weather expected

Aberdeen will be hit with snow on and off today as wintry showers are expected to hit the city.

Heavy snowfall has already landed in the city centre, although weather experts do not expect it to lie.

Snow and ice warnings have been released for some spots across the north-east, although mainly inland in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

However, wind warnings remain in place throughout most of Scotland.

The changeable weather is due to last all day.

A Met Office spokesman said: “There will be a lot of sunshine and shows today, with wintry rain, sleet and snow expected.

“These will be on and off all day, but it will only lay on high ground.”