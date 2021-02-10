Snow halts buses in north-east as Highlands records UK’s lowest temperature for 11-years

Heavy snowfall overnight has brought disruption to roads across the north-east.

Bus services have been cancelled or adapted as gritters and snow ploughs work hard to clear routes.

Stagecoach has posted numerous updates on its social media sites regarding the rerouting of bus routes and changes in service provision due to road conditions.

Buses from Stonehaven to Aberdeen and Inverurie to Ellon have been affected, with those who commute by public transport urged to check their service is running prior to setting off.

More information is available from Stagecoach here.

#BBirdServiceUpdate – Service 49 from Inverurie to Ellon at 07:00 will not be running due to road conditions Service 308 from Inverurie to Rothienorman at 06:59 will not be running due to road conditions

Apologies for any inconvenience caused — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) February 10, 2021

Aberdeen City Council has deployed its gritters across the road network from 4am, with primary routes – including P&J Live where Covid jabs are being delivered – aimed to have been completed by 7.30am. They will be treated again throughout the day.

Minor roads around the city will also be treated this morning, with further treatment expected this afternoon.

The gritters were out covering the primary routes (the main roads from about 4am this morning, and will be finished at about 7.30am. Updates to follow later.

Please remember that TECA (P&J Live) is on a primary route for those getting Covid jabs.

Please take care ❄️ pic.twitter.com/HRjKDZgm6F — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) February 10, 2021

Weather warnings are in place

The snowfall comes as the yellow weather warning for snow remains in place on the east coast of the UK until 11.59pm this evening.

A further yellow weather alert, this time for snow and ice, is in place for Thursday and Friday for eastern parts.

Temperatures overnight dipped to below freezing with Altnaharra in the Highlands recording a measurement of -17.1C at 6am – the lowest temperature recorded in the UK since December 2010.

It is anticipated to be a cold start to the day, dry and bright in the west, with temperatures getting as high as 2C or 3C in western parts as the day progresses.

It will be a #cold start to Wednesday morning with the northeasterly wind exacerbating the chill 🌬️ Driest in the west with a few #snow flurries and sunny spells 🌤️ Some heavy ❄️ snow showers continuing in parts of the east ⚠️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/wnT0R4chNo — Met Office (@metoffice) February 9, 2021

Schools

School buildings are currently open for staff, the children of key workers and vulnerable children, however, adverse weather and transport issues have forced the closure of some school buildings across the north and north-east.

More than 50 Aberdeenshire schools are closed today, with more disruption expected.

Ten schools in Aberdeen City had been affected by the weather by 7am, with a delayed opening for many.

In Moray, Mortlach and Cluny primary schools are closed.

Edderton and Gledfield primary schools in the Highlands are closed also due to bad weather.

Updates on school closures in the Highlands can be accessed here, with Aberdeen City and Moray here.

Online teaching methods are currently being used for pupils who are being taught at home, with those affected by the closures also delivered the same teaching during the disrupted period.