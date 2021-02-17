Snow gates reopen at Braemar following wild week for weather in north-east

The snow gates on the A93 at Braemar have been reopened, marking the end of a week in which the north-east was battered by wintry weather.

The gates, which close off the road over Glenshee and past the ski centre there, had been closed since February 2.

Last week, Braemar itself recorded the lowest temperature experienced in the UK for 25 years, when the mercury dropped to -23C.

Drifting snow over the weekend led to cars getting stuck on a number of roads in the north-east, with a number of major routes being closed until road maintenance teams could get the situation under control.

Pictures posted on social media last week showed the A93 covered in snow so thick that even the poles at the side of the road, used to direct snow ploughs, were barely visible.

Not only is the A93 completely buried, the poles at the side of the road are starting to lose the battle. Remarkable scenes. pic.twitter.com/E76ONiOWSb — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) February 4, 2021

On Saturday, an avalanche buried the road again, with members of the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team sent out to investigate the site.

Winter continues. This used to be the A93 but it’s been buried by a significant avalanche overnight rendering it impassable. Luckily the road had been closed by snow gates. Some of the team are deployed to check the debris. @coordinatorsais @ScottishMR pic.twitter.com/NphQG8RDCt — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) February 13, 2021

As recently as Monday, snow ploughs had to be brought in to tackle drifts of 6ft on the railway line between Keith and Inverurie.

Aberdeenshire Council said yesterday the A93 was among the roads in region that had been affected by “extremely deep drifts” over many miles – with some sections recording up to 14ft of snow.

The local authority also said they would be tackling the severe pot-holing that had been caused by the extremely cold temperatures “on a prioritised basis”, and reminded travellers that they should only make a journey if it is essential.