Snow gates on Lecht Road reopen

Motorists are being advised that the snow gates on Lecht Road have reopened this morning.

The snow gates on the A939 Nairn to Ballater road closed overnight between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul due to heavy snow.

Police announced in an online post that both sides of the A939 would reopen this morning.

A939 SNOW GATES

Both sides of A939 between Tomintoul and Cockbridge will be open from 1000 hours 17.1.21. — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 17, 2021

The roads department of Aberdeenshire Council also notified motorists the snow gates on the A93 at Glenshee between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee have reopened after gritters worked to clear the area.

Abshire Roads Winter Ops Sunday 17 Jan 09:20hrs. A93 Glenshee (Braemar to Blairgowrie) now reopened ✅after great efforts by the Road Maintenances teams from Aberdeenshire and Perth & Kinross Councils. @Aberdeenshire #DriveSafe #TakeCare pic.twitter.com/eaP8OpYVIy — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) January 17, 2021

However, latest images show the snow gates at the Cairn O’Mount on the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn remain closed.