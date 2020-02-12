Snow gates closed on two north-east roads after winter weather hits

Two north-east roads have been closed due to snow.
The A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul and the A93 at the Spittal of Glenshee have both been closed.
The Met Office said there would be some early rain and snow across Moray and northern Aberdeenshire today, followed by sunny intervals. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 5C.
Snow gates closed on the #A93 for @theglenshee and #A939 for @lecht2090 🏂⛷️
Keep an eye here: https://t.co/HPHo04SdSD#CheckAhead pic.twitter.com/HrG8uBvPTu
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 12, 2020