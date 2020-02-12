Show Links
Snow gates closed on two north-east roads after winter weather hits

by Annette Cameron
12/02/2020, 7:23 am
Cock Bridge snow gates
Two north-east roads have been closed due to snow.

The A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul and the A93 at the Spittal of Glenshee have both been closed.

The Met Office said there would be some early rain and snow across Moray and northern Aberdeenshire today, followed by sunny intervals. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 5C.

