Snow gates closed after wintry conditions hit the north-east

Snow gates in Aberdeenshire have been closed as wintry conditions hit the north-east.

Met Office warned snow and ice could lead to “difficult driving conditions” on Christmas Eve.

The yellow warning is in place till 11am and forecasts “widespread icy patches on untreated surfaces, and up to 1 cm of snow below 100m away from the coasts, with 2 to 3 cm between 200 and 300m”.

“Showers will turn less frequent after dawn on Christmas Eve.”

The alert is in place till 11am and also covers the north of Scotland.

The snow gates at Glens of Foundland in Huntly on the A96 and there are reports of difficult conditions on the B974 – Cairn o’ Mount Road.

More to follow.