Snow falls in north-east as winter returns to region

Winter has returned to the north-east with snow falling in parts of Aberdeenshire.

Cold conditions swept across the region, caused by a cold front moving in from the west and a northerly flow from the north.

That meant that less than two weeks after one of the hottest Easter Sundays on record, with temperatures reaching upwards of 22C, some areas were hit by snow and ice.

Residents in Alford experienced snow showers, while heavy hail also fell on the AWPR.

The Met Office confirmed the cold weather is set to continue into the weekend.

Spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The snow is due to the fact there are cold conditions sweeping down from the north.

“At the moment that is confined to more northern areas but by the end of Saturday it will extend across much of the UK.

“Various parts of the country will experience wintry showers and in higher areas we expect those to fall as snow.”