Video: Snow falls in north-east as Met Office issues weather warning for next week

Snow has started to fall in the north-east this afternoon.

It comes as the Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for parts of the north-east next week.

Western Aberdeenshire, including Deeside, will be affected by adverse weather on Monday.

The yellow warning is in place between midnight and 2pm.

However, snow has hit several areas in the north-east this afternoon.

Balmoral Castle’s Facebook page this afternoon posted video of heavy snow at the castle and there are reports of snow and ice across the region including in Huntly, Keith and Alford.

Heavy snow at Balmoral Castle just now ⛄️ Posted by Balmoral Castle & Estate on Friday, 1 February 2019

Commuters are being warned it may cause disruption to journeys, with roads and railways at risk.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of rain will readily turn to snow as it pushes east across parts of Scotland and northern England.

“Temporary accumulations of a few cms are likely at low levels, with higher ground (above about 150 metres) possibly seeing 3-6 cm, locally more.

“Ice will be an additional hazard.

“Snow should become lighter and more patchy before dying out by early Monday afternoon.”