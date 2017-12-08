Crashes as winter blast hits North-east

The emergency services are dealing with a number of crashes after snow and ice hit the North-east.

Police were called to a two vehicle incident south of Mintlaw at the A952 near Clola shortly after 6.30am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said there was no injuries and the road was passable with care.

Police are also in attendance after two vehicles crashed on Ellon Road in Aberdeen.

Drivers have been warned of delays after the crash near the Gordon Barracks shortly after 6am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are in attendance of a two vehicle incident on Ellon Road.

“There has been some damage to a traffic light but no injuries. It appears the road is partially obstructed so we are carrying out traffic management in the area.”

It’s officially winter ❄️- the #A939 between Cockbridge and Tomintoul is CLOSED due to drifting snow #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) December 7, 2017

The A939 snow gate has also been closed due to the snow.

Commuters are facing potential tailbacks as there are delays into Aberdeen at the Toll Birness.

A vehicle is also reported to have been stuck in a ditch on the A947 near Newmachar causing delays from Whiterashes.

Police are also in attendance after a lorry jack-knifed on the A96.

A police spokeswoman said: “The road is blocked southbound and we have units in attendance.

“It happened shortly after 9am between Huntly and Keith on the A96 near Bainshole.”