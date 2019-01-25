Snow and strong winds set to hit north-east

Snow and gales could be set to hit the north-east this weekend.

Weather experts have predicted the cold weather is here to stay over the next few days and into next week – along with strong winds and the return of snow.

It comes after sections of the River Dee were pictured almost completely frozen over and lined with two-foot thick blocks of ice.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “We have an area of low pressure coming in.

“It looks like that low pressure will bring another spell of rain tomorrow and also it will be quite windy.

“We could potentially see some snow in the hill areas. By tomorrow night and Sunday we could see snow in lower levels as well.

“The top temperature will be around 7C (44.6F) on Saturday but it will quickly get colder in the evening.

“Sunday’s top temperature will be around 4C (39.2F). It’s going to stay cold into next week.

“Overnight tomorrow and first thing on Sunday it could be very windy across the north-east of Scotland.

“There’s the potential for gales.”

Temperatures in the city plunged to -5C (23F), and in parts of Aberdeenshire the mercury dropped as low as -9C (15.8F) overnight into yesterday morning.