Snow and ice weather warnings issued for north-east

A number of weather warnings are in place for parts of the north-east and Scotland this weekend.

An amber warning for heavy snow and blizzards, covering the Cairngorms and the Highlands, is in place between 9am tomorrow and 8am on Sunday.

The Met Office is warning that this may cause disruption to roads which may lead to people and vehicles being stranded.

There may also be delays and cancellations to rail travel.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers a broader area, including the western ages of Aberdeenshire.

This warning is in place between 9am tomorrow and 9am on Sunday.

Freezing rain in these areas, combined with snow, could lead to dangerous travelling conditions.

Strong winds are forecast for Aberdeen tomorrow – with the Met Office forecasting gusts of up to 62mph.

For the latest on the weather warnings, visit MetOffice.gov.uk