Snow and ice warning issued by Met Office for Monday

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for parts of the north-east next week.

Western Aberdeenshire, including Deeside, will be affected by adverse weather on Monday.

The yellow warning is in place between midnight and 2pm.

Commuters are being warned it may cause disruption to journeys, with roads and railways at risk.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of rain will readily turn to snow as it pushes east across parts of Scotland and northern England.

“Temporary accumulations of a few cms are likely at low levels, with higher ground (above about 150 metres) possibly seeing 3-6 cm, locally more.

“Ice will be an additional hazard.

“Snow should become lighter and more patchy before dying out by early Monday afternoon.”