Gritters out as Met Office issue snow and ice warning for north-east

An alert for ice and snow has been issued for the north-east.

The Met Office warning is in effect until 11am this morning.

The Met Office website said: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

In Aberdeen, gritters have been out in force in an effort to combat icy weather conditions.

Aberdeen City Council sent out road teams as early as 4.45am this morning to treat the primary routes, which include the 10 main streets.

Due to sub-zero temperatures across the city since the weekend, with a chilly -6C (21.2F) in Westhill, the local authority advised the public to take care and plan their journeys in advance.

The council workers were out in force yesterday afternoon after the news temperatures would be dipping under 0C (32F) and due to get down to about -8C (17.5F) last night.

The 80 roads staff were out gritting and about 70 grounds staff have been salting pavements near sheltered housing, hospitals, schools, bus stops and GP surgeries.

Pavements were also treated in Woodside, Hilton, Cairncry and Cornhill yesterday afternoon.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Please be aware of ice on roads and pavements.”