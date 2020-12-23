Snow and ice warning for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across Aberdeen and the north-east tonight.

The Met Office has warned that persistent showers forecast for 9pm could lead to snow falling throughout the night in Moray, Aberdeen, Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Widespread icy patches are expected on untreated roads and pavements.

In addition, low levels of snow and ice could lay on the ground throughout the regions.

The weather warning is in place from 9pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.

⚠️ Yellow Warning issued ⚠️ Snow and Ice across parts of Scotland

Wednesday 2100 – 1100 Thursday (Christmas Eve)

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/oNhC19VUkF — Met Office (@metoffice) December 23, 2020

A Met Office statement added: “Showers across northern Scotland will turn more persistent from late evening, with snow occasionally falling to low levels through the night.

“This will result in widespread icy patches on untreated surfaces, and up to 1cm of snow below 100m away from the coasts, with 2 to 3cm between 200 and 300m.

“Showers will turn less frequent after dawn on Christmas Eve.”

Residents have been warned to expect roads and railways to be affected and icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.