Plans for smoothie bar in former Aberdeen pub approved

Plans to turn a former Aberdeen pub into a cafe have been approved.

The change of use application for Cutter’s Wharf on Regent Quay were originally submitted in July last year by All Design (Scotland) on behalf of Kenny Swan.

The proposals for the site, which was formerly the location of a pub, have now been approved by planning officers.

According to floor plans, there will be several tables seating four, as well as booth and window seating.

A smoothie bar will be on the right hand side of the building, with a kitchen and store room at the rear.

There will also be several toilets, including a disabled facility.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council said: “The proposed change of use and its associated extraction system would not adversely affect the character and visual amenity of the surrounding area.”