Smoke spotted across Ellon following hay bale fire

Ellon residents reported seeing smoke in the air across the town this evening following a hay bale fire.

Two fire appliances were called out to a field south-west of the town at about 7.18pm following reports of a barn being alight.

However, when firefighters got to the incident, which was near Fortree Steading, they instead discovered a hay bale on fire.

They took less than half an hour to extinguish the flames and make the area safe.

Clouds of smoke could be seen in the sky from the Meiklemill and Eilean rise area of Ellon.

A fire spokeswoman said: “Both appliances came from Ellon and extinguished a hay bale that was on fire.”