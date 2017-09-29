Smoke from controlled burning drifts across busy Aberdeen road

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Controlled burning at an Aberdeen property has caused a number of phone calls to the emergency services today.

Big plumes of smoke can be seen across the city but residents have nothing to worry about.

A spokeswomans from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is currently controlled burning going on at Leggart Terrace.

“We have been told that it will be going on until 7pm tonight.

“There has been a number of calls about it today and I believe it is fresh tree branches which is causing quite a lot of smoke in the area.

“People are on site and everything is in control.”