Smoke from controlled burning drifts across busy Aberdeen road

by Lee McCann
29/09/2017, 5:22 pm
Smoke: SFRS have been called a number of times regarding the smoke
Controlled burning at an Aberdeen property has caused a number of phone calls to the emergency services today.

Big plumes of smoke can be seen across the city but residents have nothing to worry about.

A spokeswomans from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is currently controlled burning going on at Leggart Terrace.

“We have been told that it will be going on until 7pm tonight.

“There has been a number of calls about it today and I believe it is fresh tree branches which is causing quite a lot of smoke in the area.

“People are on site and everything is in control.”

