Smiley kids say cheese for Evening Express Little Leopards contest

There were plenty of cheeky smiles as children from across the north-east took part in the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

Youngsters under the age of five visited Marischal Square to have their picture taken by our photographer in a bid to win a cash prize.

Among them was three-year-old Alfie Martin, from the city centre, who was a finalist in last year’s contest and is aiming to go one better this time around.

He was accompanied by mum Amanda, 33, and gran Sandra, 64.

Amanda said: “He was a finalist last year and his sister Lily, who’s now 12, was a runner-up a few years ago so we decided to come back and do it again.

“Alfie loves playing with dinosaurs and cars. He also really likes painting at the moment.

“He’s very cheeky and smiley and is at that stage where he is into everything.”

Also in attendance was 16-month-old Ava Smith from Ellon, who was entered by her proud mum Lucy Chalmers, 23, who is a part-time nursery worker.

Lucy said: “Ava is at an age where she is quite clingy so I wasn’t sure how it was going to go. But she’s really happy and bubbly and just really loves being out and about.

“A few of my friends from nursery had entered so I thought I’d come along with Ava as well.

“We’re going to go on holiday to Tenerife later in the year so I’d probably put the money towards that if we won.

“We went to Spain earlier this year and it was really nice.”

The winner will receive a £500 cash prize, as well as a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture.

They also win a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, as well as champagne and flowers.

Each of the 11 runners-up will also win a canvas of their picture and a free ice cream and coffee for four people at Mackie’s.

Every child who takes part will be featured in the Little Leopards supplement which is to be published in the Evening Express.