Smash-hit musical books new show dates for Aberdeen

The phenomenally successful musical The Book Of Mormon has rescheduled dates for its Aberdeen run.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis the show, which had been due at His Majesty’s Theatre from May 5 to 23, will now be in the Granite City from May 11 to 29 next year.

Jane Spiers, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ chief executive, said: “We’re pleased to be able to give some positive news in these uncertain times.

“We know how much everyone was looking forward to seeing The Book of Mormon so we are delighted it will still be coming to His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021.

“We’ve worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to reschedule as much as possible and look forward to a fantastic run of shows across our venues.”

HMT, the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree were all closed last month when restrictions on social gatherings were brought in, followed by the lockdown guidelines.

More announcements about rearranged HMT shows will be made in the coming weeks.

Already Paul Weller’s Music Hall gig due on May 8 has moved to March 13 next year and Ed Byrne will play the Union Street venue on February 23 next year instead of June 6.

Nathan Carter has moved from April 24 and 25 to September 18 and 19 at the Music Hall. Comedian Iain Stirling’s April date has now been moved to March 24 2021.

The Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning The Book of Mormon was due to have its Scottish premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre on May 5 this year, followed by a three-week run.

It became the hottest ticket in town when the “best musical of this century” – acclaimed for being hilarious and controversial – went on sale in November.

The Book of Mormon premiered on Broadway in 2011 and is a satirical examination of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ beliefs and practices.

Critics have raved about the show, with one calling it “the filthiest, most offensive, and quite possibly the funniest musical ever”.

With script, lyrics and music by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of animated comedy South Park, along with Robert Lopez, who co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco, it follows two Mormon missionaries as they try to preach the religion to the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village.

Meanwhile, APA has announced that Singin’ In The Rain, due to be at His Majesty’s from May 11 next year for a week, will now be on stage between June 22 and 26 in 2021 to allow for the rearranged dates for The Book Of Mormon.

