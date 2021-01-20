‘Small number’ of US personnel at RAF Lossiemouth test positive for coronavirus

RAF Lossiemouth has said a “small number” of US Navy personnel at the base have tested positive for coronavirus.

The cases were identified from routine asymptomatic testing, with none of those affected having displayed any symptoms before testing positive.

Close contacts have been identified and are currently in self-isolation. No RAF Lossiemouth personnel are among them.

The air force base confirmed it was working closely alongside Moray Council and NHS Grampian to monitor the situation, and that they would be following the Covid-19 regulations and guidance from the Scottish Government.

The personnel are understood to work with US Navy Poseidon aircraft, which have been deployed to the Moray station to assist with NATO operations since late last year.

Station Commander Group Captain Chris Layden said: “I am grateful for the swift actions of our visiting US Navy colleagues and RAF Lossiemouth offers our full support.

“As the cases were only identified by routine asymptomatic testing, it reminds all of us that Covid-19 can, and is, moving invisibly through our community without obvious signs and symptoms.

“We all have an important role to play in minimising that spread by staying at home wherever we can and by robustly following the lockdown guidance.”

Two contractors who were resurfacing a runway at the base tested positive for the virus in June last year, leading work on the project to be temporarily suspended.