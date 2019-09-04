Small improvements, but NHS Grampian still failing to meet A&E targets

There has been a small increase in the percentage of NHS Grampian patients being seen within four hours at the region’s A&Es.

Latest official figures show 93.4% of north-east A&E patients were treated or discharged within four hours in July.

That compares with 93.2% in June. The standard is 95%.

NHS Grampian ranks seventh out of 14 Scottish health boards for the figure.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Royal College of Emergency Medicine Scotland vice president Dr David Chung said: “This summer, emergency departments across Scotland have been operating at maximum capacity.

“What we feared might be a blip in performance is becoming something more worrying.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “While we can expect to see periods of fluctuation, hospitals continue to work hard to ensure sustained improvements.”