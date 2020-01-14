Small group with motorcycle seen near north-east firing range shortly before suspicious blaze

Officers in the north-east are appealing for help identifying a group seen near a firing range shortly before a suspicious blaze.

The fire, at the Binhill Firing Range in Moray, happened on January 5.

The blaze was in a building used to store targets for the range.

Due to the location and circumstances surrounding the fire, officers believe it was started deliberately and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Following the initial appeal, eyewitnesses have told police a small group of six or seven people were seen in the area with a scrambler-type motorcycle.

Detective Constable John Riddell said: “A number of witnesses have come forward and have provided information about a small group of people, perhaps six or seven, who were seen in the area of the Binhill Firing Range on the night in question, with a scrambler type motorcycle.

“I am therefore appealing to anyone in this group to come forward to assist with this inquiry, or to anyone who can help identify anyone in this group.

“Callers can again contact us at Elgin on the 101 number, and should quote the reference number 1201 of January 5.”