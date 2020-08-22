Slots available for free bicycle repairs in north-east town

Slots are still available for members of the public who wish to have a free safety check and minor repairs made to their bike.

The Dr Bike session in Alford is fully booked for August 26 but there are still spaces available on September 2.

The Dr Bike service includes repairs such as fixing punctures, tuning gears and other adjustments like fitting new brake blocks.

Advice on bike type and sizing is available and a post-check report records the work carried out, making recommendations on any other work required.

Bikes are dropped off in a neutral area, with an opportunity to speak to the mechanic about any known issues following guidelines on social distancing. Members of the public can wait for it to be fixed or pick it up later.

The Dr Bike service, using an experienced qualified Velotech technician, will be available at Alford Ski Centre.

For further information, and to book your slot, visit https://bit.ly/2Qf4nYw