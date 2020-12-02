Slimming World launches campaign to recruit weight loss consultants in north-east

Slimming experts in the north-east are celebrating after helping people achieve their weight loss goals throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, they have launched a campaign to recruit more people with a passion for helping others through a Slimming World virtual careers opportunity event, taking place on December 3 and January 9.

Colleen Leask, who manages a team of consultants who run Slimming World groups in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, said: “We’re proud to be offering a weekly check-in for our members at our venues followed by weekly virtual support sessions, which allow our members to keep focused on their weight loss goals.

“In 50 years, millions of people have changed their lives with Slimming World’s brilliant combination of a hunger-busting eating plan, increased activity and weekly group support.

“Now, with obesity at an all-time high – two out of three adults in the UK are overweight or obese – and government predictions say that 80% of men and 70% of women will be overweight or obese in the next decade – the demand for our unique, warm and friendly approach has never been greater.

“At Slimming World we have the best eating plan in the world where members can, and do, lose weight without ever having to go hungry.

“We have the best understanding of the psychology of slimming and we choose consultants for their empathy, warmth and understanding.

“We have the best training in the business too. Every consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own slimming business.”

Slimming World is looking for people who have lost weight with the organisation and who can share their own success story to build a fabulous career.

© Slimming World

There are also vacancies for experienced managers to help co-ordinate the work in the area and ensure that the unique support is available in every community.

Colleen added: “Every Slimming World group helps members achieve long term success through healthy lifestyle changes.

“Food optimising is a unique and healthy eating plan which satisfies the biggest of appetites. It encourages people to fill up on unlimited amounts of satisfying foods such as meat, fish, poultry, vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta and much more, and to enjoy meals with the whole family.

“Meals like curry and rice, lasagne, Sunday roasts and even fish and chips aren’t restricted.

“Just as importantly, we provide support 52 weeks of the year and our members know from the minute they first walk through the door, often when their self-esteem is at its lowest, that they will never be judged, that their details are completely confidential and that they are with people who understand them – because we’ve all been Slimming World members ourselves.”

Slimming World consultants are all former members. The role is part-time, with the potential to earn £100 to £400 a week for working 10 to 20 flexible hours as a self-employed franchisee.

In-depth training is offered with a well-respected and recognised brand that has been established for more than 50 years, and all consultants get the benefit of excellent support from more than 400 head office staff based in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

Slimming World provides administrative support, centralised marketing and PR, stock services, up-to-the-minute website support plus nutrition and research expertise.

Slimming World magazine, which is produced at its head office, is the highest-selling title in the diet and health sector.

Anyone looking for a career that offers opportunities for growth and development and flexibility around family life could find that opening a Slimming World group offers the perfect solution. There are opportunities across the whole of the UK and Ireland.

For more information or to book a place at the careers event contact Colleen on 07535 672768 or go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk/careers