Slight rise in jobseekers in Aberdeen

The number of people seeking work in the north-east has increased slightly over the last 12 months, new figures show.

The quarterly figures published today show there are 4,214 people in Aberdeen claiming benefit and looking for employment – 26 (1%) more than this time last year.

The claimant count was 2,998 in Aberdeenshire – 19 (1%) more than this time last year.

There has also been a sharper increase for young people.

The claimant count among 18 to 24 year olds in Aberdeen is 732 – 100 (16%) more than a year ago and the claimant count for that age group in Aberdeenshire is 584 – 76 (15%) more than a year ago.

Aberdeen JobCentre manager Carol Sadler said her colleagues had been working with companies such as Debenhams and Smyths Toys to help them fill temporary positions before Christmas.

She added: “We also have several courses running in the next month or so and would encourage anyone wishing to find out more to get in touch.”