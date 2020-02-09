North-east rotary club to host sleepover fundraiser

A north-east rotary club will take on a sleepover challenge to raise awareness of disaster emergencies around the world.

Ythan Valley Rotary will be raising a Shelterbox Tent on the night of Saturday, February 22.

They will be sharing the virtues of the tent, how it is used in disasters worldwide and hope to raise enough money to purchase one which can be used during an emergency situation.

A typical box contains a range of items, including thermal fleece blankets, water containers and filtration, mosquito nets and cooking equipment.

Members of the Rotary club will be showing members of the public around the tent on the night and will be looking for donations.

The group hopes to raise £590, which would buy a Shelterbox to send out to those who need one.

For more information, contact the club on 01358 761402.