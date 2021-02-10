12-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after sledging accident at north-east golf course

A 12-year-old boy has been flown by air ambulance to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital after being injured in a sledging incident on Banchory Golf Course.

The boy’s mother flew with him as Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) took him to be treated at around 3.30pm.

A spokeswoman for SCAA said: “A 12-year-old boy was injured in a sledging incident on the golf course at Banchory.

“Fire and Scottish Ambulance Service ground crews were involved, but we were able to land right next to the patient and get them out.

“It was a 15-minute flight down to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital in the late afternoon.

“His mum flew in the helicopter with him.”

The boy’s condition is not yet known.