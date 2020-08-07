Sky working on fix as broadband issues cause misery for north-east home workers

Sky engineers are working to restore homes in the north-east after a fault hit their network today.

People working from home across the region started reporting issues shortly after 10am this morning.

However, while most have been reconnected, according to Sky, others are still without internet.

Some people are saying it’s fixed – ours most certainly is not 😭 — Julia Bryce (@juliabryce92) August 7, 2020

As if Aberdeen's in lockdown and that's when Sky broadband decides to go down here :))) — David (@dgm_brown) August 7, 2020

No Internet in Aberdeen during 2nd lockdown…. @SkyUK pic.twitter.com/cpSsL0ZpsI — Richard Lynch (@lynchit) August 7, 2020

The issue is also affecting parts of Aberdeenshire, Angus and Dundee.

Sky have confirmed they are aware of the issue and engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

A Sky spokesperson said: “We are aware there are issues with some of our broadband services in the east of Scotland today.

“We have engineers working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and the majority of customers should now be back online. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”