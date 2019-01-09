Sky lantern found wrapped around calf’s head in north-east field

A woman spoke of her concern after finding an abandoned sky lantern wrapped around the head of a calf.

Michelle Mann, 30, who has lived on the Torphins farm with her boyfriend Kenny Anderson for more than a year, said they found six lanterns on the property.

She said: “My boyfriend manages the farm. We were checking on the livestock when we found the first two lanterns.

“We found one stuck around a calf’s head and two other calves were chewing on another.

“So far, we’ve found six and it’s concerning as some hadn’t fully burnt out.

“Animals are very inquisitive and curious – they don’t know not to eat these.”

Michelle said other farmers in the area raised concerns of possible fire hazards the lanterns may cause – one farmer’s home has a thatched roof.

She added: “We understand it’s a way to commemorate those who have been lost but we hope people will be more considerate.

“There’s no intention to retrieve the lanterns and they can be very dangerous.”