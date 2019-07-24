‘Sky-high costs’ as Aberdeen City Council spends £1.3m on agency drivers

Aberdeen City Council has spent more than £1 million on agency drivers, figures have shown.

The local authority revealed earlier this year it was relying on agency staff to keep its waste collections running, with 15 vacancies open for drivers.

Figures released under freedom of information legislation show the council spent £1.3 million on agency large goods vehicle drivers between 2016-17 and 2018-19.

But the figure has been steadily decreasing – going from £524,094.29 in 2016-17 to £489,138.42 in 2017-18 and £317,037.68 in 2018-19.

A report to councillors released earlier this year said despite the council’s efforts to recruit staff, the application rate remains “very low”, adding the council “relies on agency staff to keep the service running”.

A number of new initiatives are being considered, including targeting long-distance drivers looking for a career change by setting up stalls in truck stops to promote a career at the council.

The shortage of drivers means vacancies have to be filled with agency staff or by council staff working overtime.

Agency drivers can earn up to £16.40 an hour, compared to £14.72 as an employee at the top of the pay grade for the council.

Councillor Jackie Dunbar, operations spokeswoman for the SNP, said: “There have been long-standing challenges with recruiting drivers.

“It’s difficult for the administration to say they are cutting back on agency staff when these figures clearly show the agency costs are still sky high.”

Mark Reilly, the council’s head of public infrastructure and environment, told councillors earlier this year that when comparing the salaries of north-east LGV drivers, council employees tend to be at the bottom end of the scale.

He added: “Nationally, there is a shortage of HGV drivers so we have a double impact in the north-east, with not just the national shortage but the increased salaries which tended to be through oil and gas.

“When oil and gas went through a decline a couple of years ago, we found it a little easier to recruit but so did other people.

“My own experience, in other authorities, is that it has always been a very difficult post to fill.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Industries across the north-east have faced an array of recruitment challenges, especially when it comes to LGV drivers.

“Opportunities for council staff to skill up and take on new roles are available and we continue to recruit externally.”