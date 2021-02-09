‘Skitey’ roads and broken down train bring disruption in north-east

A broken down train and ‘skitey’ roads are bringing disruption to travellers in the north-east this morning.

ScotRail has said disruption is being experienced on the Inverness to Aberdeen line between Keith and Elgin after a train broke down.

Engineers are on their way to assist the train crew who are also seeking to resolve the issue.

NEW: One of our trains has broken down between Keith & Elgin. We're sending an engineer to assist with its recovery, though the train crew themselves working to try and fix the fault if they can. This incident is causing disrupting on the Aberdeen – Inverness route. ^CT pic.twitter.com/FSWHuTUZ2u — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 9, 2021

It is not just the railway that has been delivered its share of disruption this morning.

Police have described a stretch of a major north-east road as “skitey” due to snowdrifts.

Officers patrolling the A98 Fraserburgh to Fochabers road near Longmanhill said that strong winds in the small hours was causing snow to drift across the carriageway.

Police have urged motorists to take a cautious approach on routes in order to safely navigate the tricky conditions.

Whilst patrolling the A98 on the nightshift, Banff officers found the area near Longmanhill particularly snow affected…. Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, February 8, 2021

The warning comes as temperatures in the north and north-east could drop as low as -15C over the coming days, with much more snow still to fall.

Easterly winds will make it feel like it's well below freezing on Tuesday morning 🥶 Snow showers affecting many eastern areas, heaviest in central Scotland, where some significant disruption is likely⚠️ ❄️ Drier in the west with a few #snow flurries and sunny spells 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/ADYPZSczWi — Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2021

A yellow weather warning for snow is currently in place for the entire east coast of the UK – including all of the Orkney and Shetland islands – until Wednesday evening.

Reports have been received of as much as 26cm of snow falling Aboyne overnight.

Disruption is expected to schools, which are currently only open to the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

All schools in Orkney have been closed by the local authority.

More than 40 Aberdeenshire schools are already closed, with more disruption expected across the north and north-east.

Updates on school closures in the Highlands can be accessed here, with Aberdeen City and Moray here.