‘Skinny’ thief climbed through changing room window to steal cash from Aberdeen bowling club

Volunteers from an Aberdeen sports club have been left shocked after thieves broke in and vandalised a pool table.

Officials from Abergeldie Bowling Club say they are now having to ramp up security after the break-in – and they have also been left with a bill for the damage.

The helpers have joined police in appealing for anyone with information about the break-in to call 101.

Jean Duncan, the club’s president, said: “I’ve been involved with the bowling club for more than 20 years and this kind of thing has never happened before.

“It is such a shock to know that someone has got in and damaged our property.

“The club is a really inviting social hub, and is popular with bowlers, so for this to happen is really awful.”

The break-in took place at around 7pm on Tuesday after bowlers and volunteers had gone home for the night.

According to Mrs Duncan, the intruders went to the back of the club, which is on Abergeldie Terrace, opened a window leading to the men’s changing room and climbed in.

She said: “Whoever came in must have been very skinny because the gap in that window is tiny.

“They then came into the gents’ locker room and had a look around before going through the door.”

The intruders walked into the main room and attacked the pool table, damaging the coin operator in an attempt to get cash out.

Jean added: “They managed to get up to £30 in pound coins from the pool table. We will have to repair it.

“We will also have to step up security to make the windows more secure. I would encourage anyone with information to call police.”

The incident came to light at around 7.15pm when a club volunteer who was near the building heard the alarm and called police.

The intruders had fled through the back door by the time officers arrived.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have received a report of a housebreaking at a sports club in the Abergeldie area of Aberdeen, which happened at around 7pm on Tuesday.

“We would ask anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who witnessed it, to call 101.”