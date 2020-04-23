Skin specialists working with Comfort Box appeal to help PPE wearing north-east keyworkers

The organisers of the north-east’s Comfort Box campaign are working with skin specialists to find a cream to help soothe the skin of health workers wearing protective clothing.

Hundreds of the containers have been handed out to different teams working at NHS Grampian.

Now those behind the effort to make sure doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff have some goods to use during their shift want to help frontline staff encountering skin problems while working.

Health staff can be left with sore and dry skin due to wearing face masks all day and through repeatedly washing their hands.

Sheena Lonchay, the operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said they have been searching for donations of creams to provide some comfort to health service staff but want to make sure it is the right kind.

She said: “We’ve been in talks with dermatologists for the best cream to buy for sore hands and sore faces.

“Some of the creams can irritate and that is not ideal for people’s hands.

“We asked the occupational therapists about this and they put us in touch with the dermatologists.

“Hopefully we can find a cream that can help their skin.”

Dozens of Lego sets were donated to the campaign by charity Fairy Bricks for the children of healthcare staff.

The Comfort Boxes appeal will take a break next week to allow volunteers to have a rest and to replenish supplies.

Sheena said they have been busy making sure more boxes have been handed out to the people on the front line.

She said: “We are getting the last of the boxes out to the community.

“We have distributed 25 sets of Lego for the children of NHS staff, which was a random but really nice donation.

“We are going to close next week for a holiday to give us all a break and to restock.”

The Comfort Box campaign is being operated by NHS Grampian’s endowment fund and has support from the Evening Express and Original 106.