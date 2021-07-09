Skatepark, allotments, and conservation projects get share of £2million funding from Aberdeenshire Council

Plans to create a skatepark, community allotments and bring a former railway station back into use have been given a chunk of £2million funding.

Aberdeenshire Council has given the cash injection to 14 projects across the region as part of an initiative to support economic recovery and improve town centres.

Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Ellon, Banff, Alford, Aboyne and Ballater are among those that will benefit from the Scottish Government’s £38million Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP).

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the infrastructure services committee, said all the successful applicants for this round of funding had “much to offer”.

Sustainable projects that will revitalise towns and villages

The projects were picked based on how much impact they would have on helping to regenerate towns and village, how sustainable they were and if they could be delivered relatively quickly.

Some were also selected as they will improve existing initiatives, or because the funding will allow them to be completed.

Funding has been allocated for the long-awaited replacement skate and wheeled sports park in Fraserburgh, developing a priority transport scheme in Ellon and bringing the Alford Valley Community Railway Station back into use.

Plans to create community garden and allotments in Peterhead’s Victoria Park have also been given a boost, along with the ongoing conservation works in Fraserburgh.

The 14 successful applicants are:

John Trail Hotel Project (North East Scotland Preservation Trust – £81,684) and Kirk Brae Public Realm Enhancement Project (Aberdeenshire Council – £145,000), Fraserburgh

Huntly Heart (Deveron Projects – £44,067) – completion of turning The Square Deal into a multi-purpose community hub

Number 30, (Huntly Huntly & District Development Trust – £824,151) – completion of turning former department store into enterprise, learning and leisure space.

Bridge Street Public Realm Improvement (Banff Aberdeenshire Council – £105,155) – completion of environmental project

Aboyne Town Centre Enhancement Project (Aboyne Mid Deeside Community Trust – £15,000) – completion of improvements to Station Square, including landscaping, more seating and better provisions for pedestrians

Ballater Village Greens Enhancement Project, Ballater (Royal Deeside) Ltd – £10,826) – completion of improvements to the Green, including landscaping, seating and restoration of key structures

Victoria Park Community Gardens, Peterhead (Peterhead Area Community Trust – £32,737) – completion of work to develop green space, play area, community gardens

Broch Skate and Wheeled Sports Park, (Fraserburgh Broch Skate Club – £151,560) – replacement existing facilities

Alford Valley Community Railway, Alford – £80,000 – first phase of project to bring old station building back to community use

V&A Halls Transformational Enhancement Project (Ballater Victoria & Albert Halls (Ballater) Trust – £40,000) – new project to improve access, reduce energy consumption and consolidate work on creating community and heritage centre

Ellon Integrated Travel Town (Aberdeenshire Council – £210,000) – enhance connectivity between town centre and other areas while encouraging more walking and cycling

34 Broad Street, Fraserburgh (North East Scotland Preservation Trust – £150,500) – supporting next phase of turning former Clydesdale Bank into hotel and restaurant

The Glasshouse at Square Deal, (Huntly Deveron Projects – £104,000) – construction of thermal glasshouse that can be year-round community venue

‘Better placed to face the opportunities’ of the future

Mr Argyle said: “This money will help many communities across Aberdeenshire to improve their places and will, in turn, support the longer-term economic recovery.

“All of the projects offer much in their own rights, and as this is a multi-year programme, for those that were not successful this time round, they have the opportunity to respond to feedback and re-apply if appropriate.”

Vice-chairman councillor John Cox added: “By investing in our communities, we are helping to create more attractive, accessible and resilient places that are better placed to face the opportunities and challenges of the future.”