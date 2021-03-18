Aberdeen skate park gets Space Jam transformation

An Aberdeen skate park has been transformed by a colourful mural – inspired by a popular movie.

Westfield Park in Bridge of Don’s skate park is a popular location for people practising their skills.

Until now, the grey structure had some graffiti covering it but it has now been transformed.

One of the ramps has been decorated with a mural based on popular 90s film Space Jam.

Released in 1996, the film features basketball player Michael Jordan who is abducted by Bugs Bunny and is tasked with playing a game against the Nerdlucks – a criminal alien group.

The mural features members of the Nerdlucks, Pound, Blanko, Bang and Bupkus.

© Kath Flannery / DCT Media

However, the artist behind the colourful mural remains a mystery. The Friends of Westfield Park, a group of volunteers who look after the park, and Aberdeen City Council have no idea who created it.

Kirsten Dickson, of Friends of Westfield Park, said: “The Friends were excited to see the visual transformation of the skatepark – it’s really brightened up the space and created huge interest!

“We are looking forward to seeing the next stage.”

The skate park is owned by Aberdeen City Council, whose staff also praised the project, as well as the work the Friends group has put into the area.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “Although this is not an Aberdeen City Council project, we do look after the play area and skate park and we are very supportive of the initiatives that the Friends of Westfield Park are involved in.

“They continue to make a real difference to the park and help benefit the entire community.”

The volunteer group has been carrying out a range of different activities to improve the park since it was set up.

They have organised a fairy door trail and a Nadfly Park Puzzle event.

Volunteers also frequently organise tidy-up sessions as well as maintenance.

The goal of the group is to make the land continually inviting to visitors and increase local awareness of it.