Sizzling weekend in north-east but temperatures set to cool

Temperatures sizzled at more than 21C in the north-east this weekend as residents enjoyed their first full weekend of eased lockdown restrictions.

The Met Office confirmed that on Saturday, the highest temperature recorded in Aberdeenshire was at Aboyne and Balmoral, where it topped out at 19.3C.

Fyvie Castle was close behind with 19.1C.

And on Sunday it was hotter still, with Aboyne hitting 21.4C

Fyvie Castle recorded temperatures of 20.7C while Balmoral was 20C.

A Met Office Spokesman said: “It’s all generally above average temperatures.

“There has been some low cloud and mist in the morning but it’s been a pleasant few days.”

The bad news is the weather is not expected to last, and the north-east was warned to expect rain in the coming days.

He said: “We’re likely to see a change in the next couple of days.

“A risk of showers develop on Tuesday and could bring persistent rain arriving by the evening. Temperature wise we could still reach around 20C but then that will start to drop later on in the day.

“From Wednesday, it’ll be a cooler picture and generally breezy with a risk of showers.”

It is expected that the temperature on Wednesday will be around 14 or 15C, with similar temperatures expected for on Thursday and Friday.

