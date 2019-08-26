Monday, August 26th 2019 Show Links
High-end trainer brand closes Aberdeen store

by Callum Main
26/08/2019, 1:45 pm
Size? on Union Street has closed
A high-end trainer shop in Aberdeen city centre has shut.

A poster in size?‘s Union Street store thanked customers for their support, and directed them to its Dundee store, or online shop.

The statement said: “goodbye and thank you for all at size? Aberdeen.

“We hope to see you again soon in size? Dundee.”

The store, opposite St Nicholas Kirk, opened in 2016 and stocked men’s, women’s and children’s styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas Originals, New Balance, ASICS and more.

The news comes just days after Clarks announced its Union Street branch would be  closing.

The shoe shop has had a presence in the city centre since the early 1970s.

