Six youths charged after fire alarms set off in Aberdeen high-rises

Six youngsters have been charged after a series of fire alarms were set off in two Aberdeen communities.

The incidents took place at the high-rise flats in Cornhill and Stockethill.

As a result of investigations carried out by officers in Mastrick, six youths aged between 11 and 13 have been charged in relation to the incidents.

They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

PC Richard Arton said: “The activation of these alarms put others at risk of harm by taking emergency services away from where they are needed.

“It has also wasted a significant amount of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s time while incurring substantial cost.

“We are grateful to the members of the public as well as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Aberdeen City Council for their support while we carried out our inquiries.”