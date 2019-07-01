Six weeks of roadworks planned for major Aberdeen road

Commuters are facing delays as part of a major Aberdeen road is to close for roadworks.

Sewer works will take place over six weeks on a stretch of the A92 at the Parkway in Bridge of Don.

WM Donald is to carry out the works for the CALA housing development just off to the side of the Parkway, starting on Friday.

Traffic measures will be in place while the works, which will be done in three phases, are ongoing.

The road will shut in both directions between Laurel Drive and Gordon Brae for up to seven days.

Once those works are complete it will be reopened to northbound traffic only for four weeks, but will then close again in both directions for a week.

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents Bridge of Don said the roadworks would cause tailbacks.

He said: “People will be facing lengthy delays.

“Fortunately we are coming into the school holidays so people won’t need to deal with the school run but people will still need to go to work.

“I don’t know where we would be without the Diamond Bridge. If we didn’t have it we would have been totally isolated with only one bridge to cross.”

A traffic order on Aberdeen City Council’s website said: “Access to properties will be maintained.

“The measures are necessary to protect public safety during sewer installation works for a new development.

“Any queries regarding this restriction can be directed to WM Donald on 01569 730590, or info@wmdonald.co.uk”

A diversion will be put in place via Gordon Brae, Gordon’s Mills Road, Tillydrone Avenue, Tillydrone Road, St Machar Drive, Great Northern Road and Mugiemoss Road.