Six suspected coronavirus deaths at Aberdeen care home

Six people suspected of having coronavirus have died at an Aberdeen care home.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) confirmed there was a number of deaths at Kingswells Care Home linked to the virus.

The deaths were confirmed by Alexis Chappell, managing director of Bon Accord Care.

She said: “Kingswells Care Home has had a number of residents who have passed away with suspected Covid-19.

“Bon Accord Care and management at the home are doing everything they can to support residents and staff, whose wellbeing is their top priority.

“Bon Accord Care has been in contact with the loved ones of everyone affected. It recognises how upsetting the situation is for families and is reaching out to provide them with regular contact and support.

“Bon Accord Care is also in regular contact with the Care Inspectorate, Health Protection Scotland, NHS Grampian and Aberdeen City Council.

“The home has robust infection control in place, including social distancing measures and isolation procedures for anyone showing symptoms of suspected Covid-19.”

Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership Chief Officer Sandra MacLeod added: “We are working closely with Bon Accord Care. The measures they are taking are in line with all national guidelines and we are supporting the organisation as required to ensure they have good supplies of PPE.”

